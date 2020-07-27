      Weather Alert

Portland Man Indicted For Allegedly Killing Three

Jul 27, 2020 @ 4:49pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Portland man was indicted Monday in the July 17 shooting deaths of three people in Northeast Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 58-year-old Brett Pruett faces murder charges in the killings of Tashia Cobb, Elmer Hughes III, and Lawrence Murphy, according to court records.

Prosecutors say Pruett broke into a house in the Northeast part of the city, where he used a gun to kill Murphy.

Court documents say Pruett killed Cobb and Hughes during the same “criminal episode.”

Murphy lived across the street from Pruett’s listed address in 2019, according to state records.

Pruett remains in jail without bail.

It wasn’t immediately known if Pruett has a lawyer to comment on the case.

