Portland man hears knocking and calls for help, opens front door and is robbed

Dec 27, 2020 @ 6:17pm

Early Sunday morning around 2:48 a.m., officers were called out to a robbery call in the 7400 block of Southeast Woodstock Blvd.

The man who called told police that somebody was knocking on the door and a man was asking for help.

When the resident went to open the door the suspect pushed his way into the house.

The suspect threatened the man and his girlfriend while demanding all of their valuables.

The suspect left with a cell phone, laptop, wallet, and the victim’s 2019 Acura.

No arrests have been made.

