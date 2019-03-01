Portland Man Headed to Prison for Rape
By Grant McHill
|
Mar 1, 2019 @ 12:39 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A 42-year-old man who raped a 12-year-old girl after her mother gave her permission to stop by his Portland apartment to watch a movie was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Demarcus Ramone James was a trusted adult in the girl’s life. A probable cause affidavit says on Aug. 8, 2017, the girl had asked her mother if she could walk to James’ apartment to watch a movie and her mother said yes.

Investigators say the girl came home crying and said James had forced sexual acts on her.

James waived a jury trial in December and Multnomah County Circuit Judge Leslie Bottomly found him guilty of crimes including rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and initiating a false police report.

James will be sentenced in April for throwing a cup of water at a district attorney after Bottomly read the verdict.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Measles Not Done Yet in Clark County Richardson State Funeral to be Held March 6th Pedestrian Hit And Killed In SE Portland Double Shooting In North PDX Free Measles Vaccine Shots In Vancouver Today Vancouver Police Shoot And Kill Man Near Downtown
Comments