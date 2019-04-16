Portland Man Fires Shotgun Near Schools To Scare Crows
By Jordan Vawter
|
Apr 15, 2019 @ 6:08 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a 66-year-old man was arrested after firing his shotgun near two Portland schools in an effort to scare crows off his property.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says at about 12:15 p.m. Monday a teacher at Catlin Gable School in southwest Portland reported hearing a gunshot and seeing a man run into a home with a shotgun. That school and another then went into temporary lockdown.

The sheriff’s office says deputies quickly located a man fitting the description of the shooter. Deputies say Mark Mordini told them he fired his shotgun once to scare the crows.

He was arrested and booked into Washington County Jail on investigation of unlawful use of a weapon.

It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Tiger’s Win Means $$$$$ For Nike Tax Day Deadline Today – April 15th Blazers Win Game 1; Snap 10 Game Playoff Losing Streak Suspect Killed; Vigil Held For 1st Cowlitz Co. Deputy Killed In Line of Duty Two Police Officers Shot Family Gets Closure 24 Years After The Murder Of Their Loved One
Comments