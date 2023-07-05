Portland Man Charged With Assaulting Federal Officer

Portland, Ore – Jett Avery Thomas, age 39, has been charged with assaulting and injuring a court security officer at the Pioneer Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland. Thomas is facing federal charges for assaulting an employee of the United States with a dangerous weapon and causing bodily injury.

According to court documents, on July 3, 2023, Thomas threw an object at the Pioneer Federal Courthouse. When a court security officer approached him, Thomas charged up the front steps of the courthouse. The officer retreated inside and tried to secure the door, but Thomas forced it open and attacked the officer. The assault continued outside, with Thomas hitting the officer with a hard object and putting him in a chokehold. In response, the officer fired two shots at Thomas, hitting him in the torso.

Thomas was apprehended and given first aid before being transported to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries. The injured officer was also taken to a local hospital, treated for his injuries, and subsequently released.

Thomas is scheduled to make his first appearance in federal court at a later date. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.