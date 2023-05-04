Portland Man Arrested For Murder Of His Four Year Old Son

Portland, Ore. — A four-year-old boy has passed away after suffering suspicious injuries. On May 3, 2023, East Precinct officers responded to a call for assistance from paramedics in the Piedmont Neighborhood of Portland. The child was unconscious and had sustained significant trauma. Despite medical staff’s efforts, the child did not survive and was pronounced dead at Legacy Emanuel Hospital.

The Portland Police Bureau Child Abuse Team and Homicide Unit detectives launched an investigation into the matter. Their efforts led to the arrest of the child’s father, 19-year-old Marquavious D. Ware. He has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Mistreatment in the First Degree.

If anyone has information that could assist with the ongoing investigation, they are urged to contact Detective Jeff Sharp or Detective Mike Jones and reference case number 23-114972. The medical examiner will confirm the child’s identity and determine the exact cause and manner of death.