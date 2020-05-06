Portland Man Arrested After Loud Explosions
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland police, responding to recent loud explosions on the eastside, say they arrested a 69-year-old man and hundreds of explosive devices described as “similar to large fireworks.”
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Thomas Huskey was charged with three counts each of possession of a destructive device and manufacture of a destructive device.
It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to speak for him.
On Tuesday, police received a report of a “very loud explosion.”
Police in previous days had been called to the area on similar reports but found nothing.
Police say investigation led to Huskey and a search of his apartment revealed the explosives.