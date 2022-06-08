      Weather Alert

Portland Man Accused Of Using Instagram For Child Porn

Jun 8, 2022 @ 4:50pm

(PORTLAND, Ore. – An 18-year-old Portland man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for using Instagram to persuade children to take nude photos and send them to him.

The U.S. Attorneys Office for Oregon says a parent of one victim notified the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center that the suspect threatened to distribute photos of a victim if they didn’t send more.

Investigators found a second victim.

They traced two Instagram accounts to a residence in Portland and arrested Solomon Cook.

He’s charged with sexual exploitation of children and possessing child pornography.

