Portland Man Accused of Traveling to Have Sex With Teen
By Grant McHill
|
Feb 15, 2019 @ 12:44 PM

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) – An Oregon man potentially faces a 15-year prison sentence after authorities said he traveled 365 miles (587 kilometers) to have a sex with a teenage girl.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports 36-year-old Eric Anderson, of Damascus, Oregon, was charged Thursday with one felony count of using the internet to entice a child under the age of 16 for sex.

Magistrate James Combo set bond at $250,000. Combo says Anderson’s income is too high for a public defender.

Police say Anderson answered an advertisement on a website often used by people looking for sex. They say Anderson began chatting with a police officer posing as a 15-year-old girl who attended an alternative school in Post Falls, Idaho.

Authorities say Anderson drove from Portland to Post Falls Wednesday and was arrested outside a residence authorities pretended was the teenager’s home.

Court records do not list Anderson’s attorney and it wasn’t immediately clear if he has obtained one yet. A phone number for Anderson could not be found.

Information from: Coeur d’Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jail Time for Drunken Golfers Woman Arrested In Gresham Killing Disruptive Passenger On Meth And Headed To Rehab Local Lawmakers React To Spending Bill, Border Security National Emergency Patriot Prayer Founder Talks About Text Messages Between Him And Portland Police One Killed in Gresham Shooting
Comments