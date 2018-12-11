Portland Looks To “Grow Up”

When you don’t have room to “grow out”, you make room to “grow up”. At least that’s the way it went when I learned how to play Sim City back in the day.

However, it’s safe to say the same idea applies in real life and it looks like Portland is getting ready to “grow up” in a BIG way.

There is a new report out by the Portland Tribune today. They collected a bunch of internal documents about a massive re-zoning plan in the City of Portland.

According to the Tribune, the City may re-zone 96% — almost ALL — of its neighborhoods to allow for multi-family housing, including apartment buildings, duplexes, tri-plexes, and quad-plexes.

Making this change will have a massive impact on how Portland’s landscape changes over the next 20 to 30 years.

To give you an idea, (again, according to the Tribune) Portland’s current zoning rules allow for the construction of roughly 14,000 new homes in the next 20 years.

Under this new plan, that number skyrockets to more than 38,000 new homes in 20 years.

Of course, as this plan takes shape, we can expect to see some resistance from residents worried their quaint Portland neighborhoods will be bulldozed and replaced with busier, more crowded common areas.

One thing is for sure — it looks like Portland’s leaders are betting that the city’s population boom will continue. Only time will tell.