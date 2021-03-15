      Weather Alert

Portland K9 Cop Escapes From Fenced Yard, Bites Two

Mar 15, 2021 @ 4:50pm
PORTLAND, Ore – A K9 cop in Portland is in the dog house today.

An off-duty handler reports that his canine partner escaped his fenced yard last Friday and bit two people who were walking their dog in Happy Valley.

The K9 cop has been kenneled and quarantined and will remain out of service until an investigation is complete.

“The Portland Police K9 Unit and the Bureau regret this unfortunate incident,” said Deputy Chief Chris Davis. “This appears to be an isolated event. K9 officers provide a valuable service to community safety and have a good safety record. Part of the ongoing internal investigation will determine if any additional training or procedural changes need to be made to avoid this type of incident from happening again.”

