Portland Hiker Found Safe In The Gorge
PORTLAND, Ore. — Search and rescue crews on Monday morning found 71-year-old Joe Dean from Portland who was lost near the Rock of the Ages trail in the Columbia River Gorge. He’s alive and crews helped him get out of the woods.
Dean texted his wife on Saturday night that he was lost near Horsetail Falls. Dozens of members of search and rescue teams from several agencies were looking for him on Sunday.
Family says Dean is an experienced hiker and has hiked the area before, but not since the big Eagle Creek Fire in 2017 and was not prepared to stay overnight.