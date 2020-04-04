      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Portland Health Officials Explain CDC’S Homemade Face Mask Advice

Apr 4, 2020 @ 9:05am

Photo Courtesy Of KGW 

There’s now new advice from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on slowing the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, Portland area public health officers explained how homemade cloth face masks could be beneficial in areas where it is hard to maintain six feet of physical distance.

The CDC says the masks could be helpful in preventing spread from those who do not know they are ill.

“Face coverings don’t meet infection prevention for healthcare workers, but cloth covers block droplets from people who might have COVID-19 and be asymptomatic and have mild symptoms,” said Washington County Health Officer Dr. Christina Baumann.

TAGS
Coronavirus Oregon Portland PortlandCoronaVirus Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro