Portland Health Officials Explain CDC’S Homemade Face Mask Advice
Photo Courtesy Of KGW
There’s now new advice from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on slowing the spread of COVID-19.
On Friday, Portland area public health officers explained how homemade cloth face masks could be beneficial in areas where it is hard to maintain six feet of physical distance.
The CDC says the masks could be helpful in preventing spread from those who do not know they are ill.
“Face coverings don’t meet infection prevention for healthcare workers, but cloth covers block droplets from people who might have COVID-19 and be asymptomatic and have mild symptoms,” said Washington County Health Officer Dr. Christina Baumann.