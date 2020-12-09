      Weather Alert

Portland Has More Hospital Beds Than Predicted

Dec 9, 2020 @ 9:58am

PORTLAND, Ore– A national hospital database shows portland having more emergency beds for Covid-19 patients than originally thought.  A 7 day average shows OHSU with 37 beds 64 at Providence St. Vincent 62 at Providence Portland and Legacy Emanuel has 63.

Health Officials warn that we could still be facing substantial surges because of Thanksgiving Gatherings.  Newer restrictions imposed by the Governor could help in keeping new Coronavirus transmissions down.

TAGS
beds Covid-19 hospitals ICU transmission
