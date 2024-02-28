Portland Gives Criminal Behind Hate Crime Slap On The Wrist

Portland claims to be a city that stands up for its minority citizens, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with Darell Preston, the owner of LoRell’s Chicken Shack at 5235 NE Sandy Blvd in Portland. Darell was recently the victim of a hate crime by a man who screamed racial insults and beat Mr. Preston so bad, he’s worried his face may never look the same.

The topper to this hate-fueled, despicable act? Well not only did the responding police officers not call an ambulance for Preston, but the attacker, who has a whopping previous eight convictions including for violent crime, but when the attacker finally had his day in court, the crime soft office of DA Mike Schmidt gave up the 12-year prison sentence for Warren (the attacker), who is white, and instead signed off this month on a three-year prison term!

Listen to the interview Lars has with his attorney Alicia Leduc-Montgomery below, also please help out the victim if you can by donating to his GoFundMe by CLICKING HERE