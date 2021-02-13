Portland General Electric says outages could last 48 hours or more
Widespread power outages in the Portland Area continue as Andrea Platt with Portland General Electric says over 235,000 customers were without Power Saturday afternoon, and with more weather expected on the way she says it could be wait time to get that power back.
“Outages could be extended for 48 hours or more,” Platt explained.
Platt says the company is working hard to combat what she calls a historic storm
“We have crews right now out working on more than 1,200 downed power lines, and outages.” said Platt.
Platt says it’s an all hands on deck response, working as quickly as they can.
“This is a historic storm, so it’s done a lot of damage.”