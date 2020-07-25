Portland Fire Tweets Statement About Smoke In The City

See Below:
Smoke in the city
Portland fire is receiving calls about smoke in the city. This smoke is from a large brush fire burning on Sauvie Island. For health related questions about the smoke please go to Oregon Health Authority or DEQ websites for guidance
— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) July 25, 2020
