Portland Fire Responds to Serious Workplace Injury, Provides Critical Medical Aid

Portland, Ore. — Portland Fire & Rescue (PFR) swiftly reacted to a traumatic incident that occurred at the City Fleet Services Maintenance Shop earlier today. The response, initiated just past noon, included the mobilization of resources from PFR as well as assistance from American Medical Response, the local transporting agency.

Upon receiving the distress call, two battalion chiefs, a four-person fire engine crew, and a specialized four-person Technical Rescue Team were dispatched to the scene. The victim, a city employee, had suffered a critical injury while performing work-related tasks. Specifically, the employee had been impaled in the abdomen by a lengthy wrecking bar that had penetrated the body completely. The injured individual was rapidly transported to a nearby local level 1 trauma center, conveniently located just across the street from the incident site. Presently, the condition of the victim remains unknown.

First responders on-site promptly administered necessary medical interventions, which encompassed pain management and securing the protruding bar to prevent unintended movement. The unique circumstances prompted the utilization of an alternative method for transporting the patient to the hospital. Given the length of the impaling bar, the gurney was carefully escorted on the roadway, safeguarded by emergency vehicles, as it couldn’t fit into the back of the ambulance.

Inside the hospital, PFR members offered valuable technical support to the medical team, both within the emergency room and the operating room. Their expertise facilitated medical procedures, taking into account the challenging presence of the extended pole. Moreover, contingency plans were developed to truncate the pole’s length if required by the surgical staff.

Recognizing the emotional impact on the victim’s co-workers, Portland Fire & Rescue enlisted the assistance of the local Trauma Intervention Program NW (TIPS NW) to provide crucial emotional support. Acknowledging the potential psychological toll on PFR personnel who responded, the department’s Mental Health Coordinator is actively engaged in addressing any psychological trauma that may arise from this incident.