Portland Fire & Rescue Thinks Serial Arsonist Started 11 Fires in 4 Hours

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire and Rescue thinks they have a serial arsonist on their hands. Lieutenant Jason Andersen says their crews were called to no fewer than 11 fires Wednesday morning between 3:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. Some of the fires were pretty dangerous and threatened some structures. Brush fires were also part of the spree. Most of the fires were focused on inner SE Portland. Authorities are asking for tips from the public and the bureau’s Arson Investigation Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information on the fires below is asked to contact Lt. Jason Andersen at 503-823-3787.

Credit: Google Earth

Location of fires set around Portland the morning of Wednesday, September 20.

3:15 a.m., 2800 block of NE Sandy Boulevard

4:51 a.m., 1400 block of SE Ankeny Street

5:04 a.m., 900 block of SE 9th Avenue

5:17 a.m., 1300 block of SE 10th Avenue

5:28 a.m., 900 block of SE 11th Avenue

5:38 a.m., 2500 block of SE 8th Avenue

5:56 a.m., 3500 block of SE 14th Avenue

6:15 a.m., 700 block of SE Franklin Street

6:46 a.m., intersection of SE Milwaukie Avenue and Cora Street

6:54 a.m., intersection of SE Milwaukie Avenue and Mall Street

7:16 a.m., 4500 block of SE McLoughlin Boulevard

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.