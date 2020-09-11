      Weather Alert

Portland Fire Remembers 9-11 19 Years Later

Sep 11, 2020 @ 2:26pm

PORTLAND, Ore–Portland Fire and Rescue Chief Sara Boone led the brief ceremony online.  A Bagpiper played from the Portland Firefighter section of Lone Fir Cemetery on S.E. Stark.  Alan Ferschweiler President of the Portland Firefighters Association asked everyone to participate in a moment of silence.

The Chief likened the wildfire circumstances in Oregon going on right now to the tragic events in New York and Pennsylvania that took 3,000 people’s lives.  Ferschweiler believes firefighters are so dedicated they will always step up to help others in need.  Case in point many of them live in the most heavily damaged areas where wildfires are burning and yet they continue to work putting all lives first

