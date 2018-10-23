Portland Fire Bureau Song
By Pat Boyle
|
Oct 23, 2018 @ 9:29 AM

Portland, Or. – The Portland Fire Bureau has a new fire safety song and it borrows from a popular tune by Bob Marley and The Wailers. Instead of Get up, Stand Up, the song urges you to get out; stay out. Don’t go back inside.

Fire Bureau videographer James Wright came up with the idea. He enlisted the help of Fifth Alarm, a band made up of some Portland firefighters.  Wright says they’ve posted the video on Facebook and Twitter. He says reaction has ranged from  snickers to winks to head nods. He says  ” I think most people are seeing it, listening to it and hopefully just like, absorbing it.”

 

 

 

 

