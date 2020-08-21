Portland Federal Courthouses Close Due To Threat
Some federal buildings in downtown Portland are closed today, after receiving a “Threat of Violence.”
The Portland office of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court announced the building will be closed due to a threat of violence in the area.
There were no details immediately on what exactly was threatened.
The Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse is also closed today.
Oregon Live reports, a source with knowledge of the situation said federal authorities received a threat that a vehicle filled with explosives would hit a federal building.
The threat came in Thursday.
KXL will keep an eye on the situation and keep you updated.