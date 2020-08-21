      Weather Alert

Portland Federal Courthouses Close Due To Threat

Aug 21, 2020 @ 9:59am

Some federal buildings in downtown Portland are closed today, after receiving a “Threat of Violence.”

The Portland office of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court announced the building will be closed due to a threat of violence in the area.

There were no details immediately on what exactly was threatened.

The Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse is also closed today.

Oregon Live reports, a source with knowledge of the situation said federal authorities received a threat that a vehicle filled with explosives would hit a federal building.

The threat came in Thursday.

KXL will keep an eye on the situation and keep you updated.

TAGS
Courthouse Portland threat
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro