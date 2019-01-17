Portland Diamond Project Investors Revealed

PORTLAND, Ore. – We’re getting a clearer picture of the Portland Diamond Project’s bid to land a Major League Baseball team.
John Canzano, from our sister 102.9/750 The Game, published the full roster of investors on Wednesday on Oregonlive.
Here is the list of thirteen names:
- Russell Wilson
- Ciara
- Harvey Platt, former CEO of Platt Electric, and wife Sandy
- Darwin Barney, Former big leaguer/OSU Baseball star
- Samantha Richardson, retired business owner and philanthropist
- Mike Fritz, CEO/Founder of DWFritz Automation, and wife Kristin
- Rick Dillon, founder and CEO of Avamere Group
- Grant Hammersley, Opus Agency co-founder and restauranter
- Marcus Harvey, Founder/CEO of Portland Gear
- Dan Portait, Founder of Kamp Grizzly, and wife Sheena
- Mark Allen, NIKE VP of Global Footwear Product Creation, and wife Peg
- Tyler Williams, Founder/Entrepreneur, Jevo
- Kelsey Williams, real estate broker
