Portland Diamond Project Investors Revealed
By Grant McHill
Jan 17, 2019 @ 11:51 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. – We’re getting a clearer picture of the Portland Diamond Project’s bid to land a Major League Baseball team.

John Canzano, from our sister 102.9/750 The Game, published the full roster of investors on Wednesday on Oregonlive.

Here is the list of thirteen names:

  • Russell Wilson
  • Ciara
  • Harvey Platt, former CEO of Platt Electric, and wife Sandy
  • Darwin Barney, Former big leaguer/OSU Baseball star
  • Samantha Richardson, retired business owner and philanthropist
  • Mike Fritz, CEO/Founder of DWFritz Automation, and wife Kristin
  • Rick Dillon, founder and CEO of Avamere Group
  • Grant Hammersley, Opus Agency co-founder and restauranter
  • Marcus Harvey, Founder/CEO of Portland Gear
  • Dan Portait, Founder of Kamp Grizzly, and wife Sheena
  • Mark Allen, NIKE VP of Global Footwear Product Creation, and wife Peg
  • Tyler Williams, Founder/Entrepreneur, Jevo
  • Kelsey Williams, real estate broker

For more on the investors, read Canzano’s Oregonian piece here.

(Our friends at The Game helped with this story)

