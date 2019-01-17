Portland Diamond Project Investors Revealed

PORTLAND, Ore. – We’re getting a clearer picture of the Portland Diamond Project’s bid to land a Major League Baseball team.

John Canzano, from our sister 102.9/750 The Game, published the full roster of investors on Wednesday on Oregonlive.

Here is the list of thirteen names:

Russell Wilson

Ciara

Harvey Platt, former CEO of Platt Electric, and wife Sandy

Darwin Barney, Former big leaguer/OSU Baseball star

Samantha Richardson, retired business owner and philanthropist

Mike Fritz, CEO/Founder of DWFritz Automation, and wife Kristin

Rick Dillon, founder and CEO of Avamere Group

Grant Hammersley, Opus Agency co-founder and restauranter

Marcus Harvey, Founder/CEO of Portland Gear

Dan Portait, Founder of Kamp Grizzly, and wife Sheena

Mark Allen, NIKE VP of Global Footwear Product Creation, and wife Peg

Tyler Williams, Founder/Entrepreneur, Jevo

Kelsey Williams, real estate broker

