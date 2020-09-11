Portland Couple Missing Near Wildfire, Found Safe
Portland, Ore. — Natalie Lowe and her boyfriend Manny went camping east of Eugene at the McKenzie Bridge Camp last weekend.
That was before the start of the Holiday Farm Fire that has torched more than 140,000 acres and destroyed the town of Blue River.
Her dad tweeted on Wednesday that he could not reach them and feared the worst.
The couple was actually just east of the fire and since there was no cell service at the campground, had no idea there was an evacuation order issued.
Natalie tells KXL, they did not even smell smoke until Thursday morning. A few hours later they were told by another person in the area that then needed to leave.
The moment they were back in cell phone range, Natalie called her mom, “I just called her and instantly was like I’M OK. And she was just hysterically crying.”
Her dad Ryan shared the news on Twitter.