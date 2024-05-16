Portland City Leaders Outline Public Safety Plans For The Summer

Portland City Leaders held a press conference this morning to discuss the community-city initiative called CeaseFire, aimed to curb gun violence in the upcoming months. The leaders included Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland Police Chief Bob Day, Sierra Ellis, the director of Ceasefire and others.

At the end of 2022, Portland experienced an all-time high in gun violence. However, last year saw a 22% reduction in overall shootings. Mayor Ted Wheeler credited this decline to Ceasefire.

Portland Police Chief Bob Day mentioned that one of the reasons he returned to the force was to be part of this collaborative approach to enhancing life safety in the Rose City. Ceasefire also plans to educate students in summer programs about the danger of guns.