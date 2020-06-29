Portland City Hall Vandalized
PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters on Sunday night in downtown Portland vandalized City Hall. Staff tell FM News 101 KXL that the damage is in the range of millions of dollars. The city just recently spent $3 Million on refacing the building.
The side at Southwest 4th and Jefferson took the brunt of the damage with graffiti sprayed all over. Much of it cannot be removed on the new material.
Security cameras were also knocked down. Those were just installed in April. We’re told that one of the cameras may be able to get footage of the suspects.
Police have not said if any arrests were made.