Portland City Hall Flag Flown At Half-Staff Wednesday In Honor Of Late Reverend Dr. T. Allen Bethel
PORTLAND, Ore. – Mayor Ted Wheeler Wednesday requested the flag at Portland City Hall be flown at half-staff in honor of the late Reverend Dr. T. Allen Bethel.
The pastor and civil rights leader died December 20th at the age of 67.
“Portland and Oregon are stronger, more resilient and more united because of Dr. Bethel’s lifelong work,” Mayor Wheeler said. “Dr. Bethel’s legacy and vision will carry on for generations because he was an influential leader that built bridges across differences, envisioned solutions to our City’s challenges, and invited and challenged all of us in enhancing and enforcing civil rights protections for all.”
Dr. Bethel served on the Board of Directors for Tri-Met, Portland Parks and Rec, and Oregon League of Minority Voters.
He was also President of the Albina Ministerial Alliance.