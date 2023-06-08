Portland City Council Passes Ordinance Updating City Code And Banning Daytime Homeless Camping

FILE – Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. City council members in Portland, Oregon, are set to vote on a resolution that would ban homeless street camping. Mayor Ted Wheeler has said the aim is to gradually move people from the hundreds of encampments scattered across Portland to large, sanctioned campsites designated by the city. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

Portland, Ore. — Portland City Council has approved amendments to update the city’s public camping restriction policies. The amendments bring the city into compliance with House Bill 3115, passed by the Oregon Legislative Assembly in 2021. The purpose of the updated code is to establish reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions on camping for individuals experiencing homelessness. Enforcement of the amended city code will be implemented in a phased-in approach, starting no earlier than late-July.

The ordinance sets time restrictions that prohibit day camping. Involuntarily homeless individuals are permitted to camp in non-restricted areas between 8 pm and 8 am. However, they must dismantle their campsites by 8 am each day.

The code changes also specify several places where camping is always prohibited. These include the pedestrian use zone, areas within 250 feet of a school or childcare center, the public right-of-way along the High Crash Corridor, and City Parks.

The amended code includes manner restrictions on camping. Prohibited activities include the use of gas heaters in or around campsites, obstructing access to private property or businesses adjacent to public rights-of-way, altering the ground or infrastructure, causing environmental damage, and leaving behind garbage, debris, unsanitary hazardous materials, sewage, or drug paraphernalia.

Enforcement of the ordinance will begin with written warnings, followed by criminal enforcement for repeat violations. If a person has been offered alternative access to shelter or housing but declines to use those alternatives, they are prohibited from camping anywhere in the city. Individuals without access to alternative shelter or housing, due to unavailability, may camp if they comply with the time, place, and manner regulations.

The city emphasizes that the goal is to connect people with appropriate resources and address behavior damaging to the community. The ordinance is not intended to criminalize homelessness.

The city will undertake extensive education and outreach efforts to inform Portlanders about the changes. The Street Services Coordination Center (SSCC), Impact Reduction Program (IRP), and other outreach teams will collaborate to ensure widespread awareness of the new regulations.

Law enforcement will play a role in enforcing the ordinance, in coordination with outreach teams. Before enforcement begins, the City Attorney’s office, Portland Police Bureau, outreach teams, and the Street Services Coordination Center will review the ordinance, discuss operations, and conduct training.

The city acknowledges the staffing constraints faced by the Portland Police Bureau but aims to utilize existing resources to ensure compliance with the ordinance. Efforts are underway to restaff and expand State Academy training capacity with the approval of necessary funding from the legislature.

To provide clarity on camping restrictions during the 8 pm-8 am period, the city is developing a map outlining where unsanctioned campsites are not permitted.

The ordinance was developed with input from stakeholders, community-based organizations, and service providers. Meetings were held to consider their perspectives during the drafting process.

The city believes the ordinance is legally sound and necessary at this time.

To address concerns about storing belongings during the day, Portlanders can keep their possessions with them or utilize complimentary day storage containers. Efforts are underway to open more day storage facilities and increase capacity and services at existing centers.

The city will focus outreach and services on Portlanders with disabilities and elderly populations, recognizing their potential difficulties in complying with the changes. Temporary Alternative Shelter Sites and Safe Rest Villages have been designed with accessibility in mind and accommodate partners, pets, and ADA requirements.

The ordinance incorporates language from the recently approved American with Disabilities Act (ADA) settlement with the City of Portland. The two initiatives will work in conjunction, with some components of the ADA settlement already being implemented and others starting on July 1, 2023.

The ordinance aligns with Mayor Wheeler’s overall homeless priorities, which aim to eliminate unsanctioned camping by connecting vulnerable populations to services through shelter sites and ultimately guiding them into permanent housing. The city is actively developing Temporary Alternative Shelter Sites, Safe Rest Villages, and supporting community-based partners to achieve these goals.