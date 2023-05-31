Portland City Council Approves Settlement Agreement In Lawsuit Over Homeless Encampments

Portland, Ore. – The Portland City Council has voted in favor of accepting a settlement agreement in a lawsuit filed by 10 plaintiffs who argued that the city’s failure to clear public sidewalks of homeless encampments violated the rights of individuals with disabilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Our news partner KGW reported on this development.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in September, and in November, both parties announced their intention to pursue an out-of-court settlement through mediation. The details of the tentative settlement were disclosed last week.

The council’s vote on the settlement was one of several significant decisions scheduled for Wednesday. These included renewing the city’s contract with Multnomah County’s Joint Office of Homeless Services and Mayor Ted Wheeler’s proposal to ban daytime camping in the city.

The terms of the tentative settlement, as outlined by city staff, include various measures and policies that the city will either establish or maintain:

Maintaining an online campsite reporting system, accessible through 311, where individuals can report sidewalk-blocking camps.

Providing a separate accommodation request option for individuals with disabilities regarding sidewalk campsites.

Assessing sidewalk obstructions within five business days after each report.

Prioritizing accommodation requests from individuals with disabilities and ensuring that at least 40% of camp removals per year address sidewalk obstructions.

Removing at least 500 sidewalk-obstructing campsites annually.

Placing “no camping” signs in areas with recurring sidewalk obstructions.

Restricting tent distribution, except in limited circumstances like severe weather shelters or replacing damaged property after camp removal.

Allocating a minimum of $8 million for the Impact Reduction Program in fiscal year 2023-24, and at least $3 million annually for the following four fiscal years.

The settlement will last for five years, during which the federal court can enforce the agreement, and the city will provide quarterly progress reports. Additionally, each plaintiff will receive $5,000 in damages.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys clarified last week that Wheeler’s proposed daytime camping ban was not part of the settlement terms. However, they noted that the ban would complement the city’s obligations.

In response to a question, city staff stated that the Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services is not obligated to follow the terms of the agreement since the lawsuit was specifically filed against the city.

Furthermore, the tent distribution ban does not apply to the joint office, as it is not considered a city contractor, despite receiving funding from the city.

During the council meeting, there were 36 individuals who signed up to testify regarding the settlement. The majority identified themselves as people with disabilities, expressing support for the agreement. Many speakers emphasized that ensuring safe sidewalks for individuals with disabilities benefits the entire community.

However, some commenters voiced objections, arguing that merely clearing individual camps would not guarantee overall sidewalk accessibility, as campers would relocate to other areas without alternatives.

Following the public input, the council unanimously approved the settlement. Commissioner Dan Ryan described it as a step in the right direction, while Commissioner Carmen Rubio emphasized the need to balance the needs of individuals with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness.

Mayor Wheeler addressed concerns about the city’s delayed action on sidewalk camping, attributing it in part to following federal guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic to pause sweeps and limited shelter bed availability. Nevertheless, he acknowledged the validity of the plaintiffs’ concerns and expressed his support for the lawsuit’s objectives.

Wheeler also mentioned his proposed ban on daytime camping, scheduled for a council vote later that day. He highlighted his plan to establish six large-scale sanctioned camping areas, aiming to address the question of where homeless residents should relocate when asked to leave sidewalk camps.