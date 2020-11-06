      Weather Alert

Portland City Commission Rejects Further Cuts To The Police Bureau

Nov 5, 2020 @ 4:45pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – City commissioners in Portland, Oregon have rejected a budget amendment that would have slashed another $18 million from the Portland Police Bureau and shifted the money to the city’s pandemic response.

The commission voted in June to cut nearly $16 million from the police – eliminating school resource officers, transit police and a gun violence reduction unit – and the force has also suffered pandemic-related budget cuts.

Mayor Ted Wheeler, who won a second term on Tuesday, said he was committed to holding police accountable and to racial justice but couldn’t support an amendment that would require layoffs.

