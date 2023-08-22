Portland Central City Task Force Members Announced Ahead Of First Meeting

Portland downtown district view from the Hawthorne Bridge on the Willamette river on a sunny day in Oregon largest city.

Portland, Ore. — Today, Governor Tina Kotek and Dan McMillan have unveiled the roster of prominent Portland leaders who will collaborate on the Portland Central City Task Force (PCCTF). This group comprises local elected officials, business figures, and community representatives, united in addressing challenges affecting the economic prospects of Portland’s Central City.

The primary objective of the Task Force is to articulate a compelling vision for the economic trajectory of Central City Portland. The members will also devise an actionable plan aimed at bolstering Portland’s role as a key economic driver for the state. The plan encompasses Central City being an attractive hub for businesses, residences, education, arts, entertainment, and retail. The culmination of the PCCTF’s efforts will materialize through a set of recommendations scheduled to be presented at the Oregon Business Plan Leadership Summit in December.

Portland Central City Task Force Members:

Governor Tina Kotek, State of Oregon (Co-Chair)

Dan McMillan, CEO, The Standard (Co-Chair)

Senator Ron Wyden, US Senate

Congressman Earl Blumenauer, U.S. Congressional District 3

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, U.S. Congressional District 1

Representative Janelle Bynum, Oregon House District 39

Representative Rob Nosse, Oregon House District 42

Representative Tawna Sanchez, Oregon House District 43

President Lynn Peterson, Metro

Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, Multnomah County

District Attorney Mike Schmidt, Multnomah County

Mayor Ted Wheeler, City of Portland

Oscar Arana, Native American Youth and Family Services

Candace Avalos, Verde

Kimberly Branam, Prosper Portland

Jessie Burke, Society Hotel in Old Town

Kimberly Cooper, Fortuna Group

Kathryn Correia, Legacy Health

Graciela Cowger, Schwabe

Patrick Criteser, Tillamook County Creamery Association

Ann Cudd, Portland State University

Nicole Davison León, Hispanic Metro Chamber

Stacey Dodson, US Bank

Brian Ferriso, Portland Art Museum

Ernesto Fonseca, Hacienda CDC

Robert Gootee, Moda Health

Erin Graham, Oregon Museum of Science and Industry

Stephen Green, Business for a Better Portland

Dewayne Hankins, Portland Trail Blazers

Nkenge Harmon Johnson, The Urban League

Andrew Hoan, Portland Metro Chamber

Duncan Hwang, Metro Council, and Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon

Renée J. James, Ampere Computing

Cobi Lewis, Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon

Nolan Lienhart, ZGF Architects

Jim Mark, Melvin Mark

Jan Mason, Mackenzie, Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Oregon and Greater Portland Economic Development District, Chair

Jeff Miller, Travel Portland

Andy Mendenhall, Central City Concern

Lance Randall, Black Business Association of Oregon

Curtis Robinhold, Port of Portland

Lisa Schroeder, Mother’s Bistro

Alando Simpson, City of Roses Disposal & Recycling

Vanessa Sturgeon, TMT Development

Michelle Weisenbach, Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, Greater Portland Inc Chair

Charles Wilhoite, Willamette Management

Moreover, the Task Force plans to invite additional leaders and subject matter experts to join specialized Committees. These Committees will convene regularly to formulate comprehensive recommendations, focusing on four key areas: Central City’s value proposition, community safety, livable neighborhoods, housing, homelessness, and taxes for services.