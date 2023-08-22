Portland Central City Task Force Members Announced Ahead Of First Meeting
Portland, Ore. — Today, Governor Tina Kotek and Dan McMillan have unveiled the roster of prominent Portland leaders who will collaborate on the Portland Central City Task Force (PCCTF). This group comprises local elected officials, business figures, and community representatives, united in addressing challenges affecting the economic prospects of Portland’s Central City.
The primary objective of the Task Force is to articulate a compelling vision for the economic trajectory of Central City Portland. The members will also devise an actionable plan aimed at bolstering Portland’s role as a key economic driver for the state. The plan encompasses Central City being an attractive hub for businesses, residences, education, arts, entertainment, and retail. The culmination of the PCCTF’s efforts will materialize through a set of recommendations scheduled to be presented at the Oregon Business Plan Leadership Summit in December.
Portland Central City Task Force Members:
- Governor Tina Kotek, State of Oregon (Co-Chair)
- Dan McMillan, CEO, The Standard (Co-Chair)
- Senator Ron Wyden, US Senate
- Congressman Earl Blumenauer, U.S. Congressional District 3
- Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, U.S. Congressional District 1
- Representative Janelle Bynum, Oregon House District 39
- Representative Rob Nosse, Oregon House District 42
- Representative Tawna Sanchez, Oregon House District 43
- President Lynn Peterson, Metro
- Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, Multnomah County
- District Attorney Mike Schmidt, Multnomah County
- Mayor Ted Wheeler, City of Portland
- Oscar Arana, Native American Youth and Family Services
- Candace Avalos, Verde
- Kimberly Branam, Prosper Portland
- Jessie Burke, Society Hotel in Old Town
- Kimberly Cooper, Fortuna Group
- Kathryn Correia, Legacy Health
- Graciela Cowger, Schwabe
- Patrick Criteser, Tillamook County Creamery Association
- Ann Cudd, Portland State University
- Nicole Davison León, Hispanic Metro Chamber
- Stacey Dodson, US Bank
- Brian Ferriso, Portland Art Museum
- Ernesto Fonseca, Hacienda CDC
- Robert Gootee, Moda Health
- Erin Graham, Oregon Museum of Science and Industry
- Stephen Green, Business for a Better Portland
- Dewayne Hankins, Portland Trail Blazers
- Nkenge Harmon Johnson, The Urban League
- Andrew Hoan, Portland Metro Chamber
- Duncan Hwang, Metro Council, and Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon
- Renée J. James, Ampere Computing
- Cobi Lewis, Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon
- Nolan Lienhart, ZGF Architects
- Jim Mark, Melvin Mark
- Jan Mason, Mackenzie, Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Oregon and Greater Portland Economic Development District, Chair
- Jeff Miller, Travel Portland
- Andy Mendenhall, Central City Concern
- Lance Randall, Black Business Association of Oregon
- Curtis Robinhold, Port of Portland
- Lisa Schroeder, Mother’s Bistro
- Alando Simpson, City of Roses Disposal & Recycling
- Vanessa Sturgeon, TMT Development
- Michelle Weisenbach, Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, Greater Portland Inc Chair
- Charles Wilhoite, Willamette Management
Moreover, the Task Force plans to invite additional leaders and subject matter experts to join specialized Committees. These Committees will convene regularly to formulate comprehensive recommendations, focusing on four key areas: Central City’s value proposition, community safety, livable neighborhoods, housing, homelessness, and taxes for services.