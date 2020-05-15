Portland Care Facility Sued Over Handling Of Coronavirus Crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The daughter of a woman who died after contracting the coronavirus at a Portland long-term care facility has filed a $1.8 million lawsuit claiming elder abuse.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the suit was filed Thursday against Healthcare at Foster Creek, which has had the worst coronavirus outbreak in the state.
Angela Brown claims her 75-year-old mother, Judith Jones, contracted coronavirus and died because of the nursing home’s negligence.
The Oregon Department of Human Services suspended the home’s license earlier this month.
Foster Creek is run by Benicia Senior Living and is owned by St. Jude Operating Company.
A Benicia co-owner didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment and St. Jude representatives couldn’t be reached.