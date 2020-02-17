Portland Business Alliance Doesn’t Support Personal Tax
PORTLAND, Ore.– The Portland Business Alliance sent a letter to the METRO Council saying it can’t support a personal income tax for high wage earners. That would include those who make 125 thousand dollars a year or more , It would support a regional payroll tax . METRO will begin drafting something tomorrow that voters can look at in the May primary. The Business Alliance says homelessness is a regional issue and deserves a regional response. METRO includes Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas Counties. That’s equal to 80% of the Tri-county area.
A funding amount of $250,000,000 per year subject to a 10 year sunset is agreeable to the Portland Business Alliance. The payroll tax option is similar to what TriMet uses. METRO should have a handle on what it’s presenting to voters by Friday February 21st.