Portland Business Alliance Doesn’t Support Personal Tax

Feb 17, 2020 @ 8:24am

PORTLAND, Ore.– The Portland Business Alliance sent a letter to the METRO Council saying it can’t support a personal income tax for high wage earners.  That would include those who make 125 thousand dollars a year or more ,  It would support a regional payroll tax .  METRO will begin drafting something tomorrow that  voters can look at   in the May primary.  The Business Alliance says homelessness is a regional issue and deserves a regional response.  METRO includes Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas Counties. That’s equal to 80% of the Tri-county area.

A funding amount of $250,000,000 per year subject to a 10 year sunset is agreeable to the Portland Business Alliance.  The payroll tax option is similar to what TriMet uses.  METRO should have a handle on what it’s presenting to voters by Friday February 21st.

