KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Portland Boy Stricken with Ultra Rare Disease

September 14, 2023 6:19AM PDT
Share
Portland Boy Stricken with Ultra Rare Disease
Photo Credit: Pham family

Raiden Pham was born in February 2020.  He seemed normal for the first three months of his life, but then something went wrong.  Test after test was done, but doctors couldn’t find anything  wrong with him.  He couldn’t keep food down.  His body contorted in strange positions.  He cried all of the time.  His parents were beside themselves as they watched him get worse and worse.  Finally after researchers looked at all 20 thousand of his genes.   They discovered one mutation of the UBA5 gene.

Raiden is one of only 30 people in the world with this and because of that, there’s no incentive for pharmaceutical companies to spend the time and money to come up with a treatment.   The University of Massachusetts has agreed to try experimental gene therapy on Raiden, but at a cost of over three million dollars. Raiden’s parents can’t find a big sponsor since their son’s disease is so rare so they’ve set up a Go Fund Me.

 

 

More about:
Raiden Pham
Tommy Pham
UBA5

Popular Posts

1

The Big One is Coming
2

Seattle Hospital Tells Kidney Patient: “Sorry, You’re Too White To Get An Organ”
3

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.18% This Week
4

Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Rape Convictions
5

Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Shows A Modest Rise In Latest Sign Of Slowing Price Increases