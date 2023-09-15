Portland Barbershop Fisticuts Wins Comcast Rise Award And Thrives

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fisticuts barbershop in Portland’s Hollywood District is making it, one haircut and conversation at a time. Owner Roberto Hernandez says he came to Portland and fell in love with the city. He founded Fisticuts about 6 years ago and then moved to NE Sandy & 46th about a year and a half ago hoping to stake a claim in a neighborhood where he could grow along with his clients.

Roberto says it’s been a tough go because of Covid and Portland crime. He has had his share of setbacks, but feels like if he does the people right, they’ll do him right. He’s a huge sports fan and gets behind the Portland Timbers and loves boxing and the UFC – that’s where his clever name came from.

Hernandez says he is thrilled to be one of the recipients of the Comcast Rise Award. He took a chance applying for the award and was selected. He says he is looking forward to working with their media experts to upgrade his technology infrastructure and create a killer commercial.

Roberto spoke at length with KXL’s Brett Reckamp. You can hear their full conversation here: