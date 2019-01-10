Portland Bar Sues Bartender For $115K For Drinking At Work

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Portland bar is suing one of its bartenders for $115,000, claiming that’s the amount of money it will lose when its taps run dry because the bartender broke Oregon Liquor Control Commission rules.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the suit claims Gunnar Hokan Jorstad was drunk while serving customers last Jan. 13 at the Barrel Room.

According to the suit, that caused the liquor commission to yank the bar’s liquor license for three weeks, starting Jan. 20.

The Barrel Room wants Jorstad to pay about $5,500 per day for 21 days.

The suit says Jorstad admitted to Portland police that he drank on the job.

Commission spokesman Matthew Van Sickle says a police officer noticed Jorstad in a highly intoxicated state outside the bar and that police later were called to remove him from the bar.

Jorstad couldn’t be reached for comment.