Portland Bans Outdoor Burning Till Further Notice

Portland, Ore — Predicted HOT temperatures and low humidity has prompted Portland Fire Marshall, Kari Schimel to enact an outdoor burn ban throughout the city limits.
The order went into effect Friday night, July 22 at 9:00 pm.
The burn ban prohibits recreational campfires, burning of yard debris and agricultural burning. Additionally, Permits issued for open burning are halted until further notice.
It is still okay to have a Barbecue on the deck or patio, but residents should exercise common sense when doing so. When using charcoal briquettes, Fire officials ask that you properly dispose of the ashes in a covered metal container away from combustibles, and keep the ashes wet for a few days. Make sure to keep at least ten feet of distance between outdoor cooking and anything combustible such as siding, fences or shrubbery.
Those living in rural areas are asked to maintain their defensible space by monitoring growth surrounding homes and structures.