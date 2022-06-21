      Weather Alert

Portland Bans Fireworks Ahead Of Independence Day

Jun 21, 2022 @ 3:48pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The City of Portland has banned fireworks.

Portland Fire and Rescue says it’s due to annual fires, injuries, and deaths associated with there use.

The ban also includes aerial luminary devices or pyrotechnics.

It’s encouraged the public instead watches the Waterfront Blues Festival fireworks show on the 4th of July.

