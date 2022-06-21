Portland Bans Fireworks Ahead Of Independence Day

PORTLAND, Ore. – The City of Portland has banned fireworks.
Portland Fire and Rescue says it’s due to annual fires, injuries, and deaths associated with there use.
The ban also includes aerial luminary devices or pyrotechnics.
It’s encouraged the public instead watches the Waterfront Blues Festival fireworks show on the 4th of July.
Due to drought conditions and the annual fires, injuries and deaths associated with the use of fireworks, the City of Portland has banned the use of any fireworks, aerial luminary devices or pyrotechnics. We encourage you to view the official fireworks display on the waterfront. pic.twitter.com/M07KGhsHE0
— Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) June 21, 2022
Due to drought conditions and the annual fires, injuries and deaths associated with the use of fireworks, the City of Portland has banned the use of any fireworks, aerial luminary devices or pyrotechnics. We encourage you to view the official fireworks display on the waterfront. pic.twitter.com/M07KGhsHE0
— Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) June 21, 2022