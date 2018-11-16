Portland Backs $36 Million in Transportation Projects
By Grant McHill
|
Nov 16, 2018 @ 12:21 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The City Council in Portland, Oregon, has approved a $36 million in transportation funding for projects like creating bus-only travel lanes on the approaches to three downtown bridges, building a network of protected bike lanes on both sides of the Willamette River and improving dozens of dangerous pedestrian crossings in the city’s center.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Thursday’s approval of the list of projects is the culmination of an effort which dates to 2012 and which transportation leaders say would make downtown streets more efficient and safe.

The city still faces a $9 million funding gap to make the projects a reality. The overall effort, known as Central City in Motion, includes an additional $37 million in projects to build within the next six to 10 years.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Meals On Wheels Delivering Holiday Meals Or. and Wa. Air Quality Improving; NWS Issues Alert Missing Tigard Woman Pedestrian killed in North Portland crash. Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit by Two Drivers Is Adidas Inclusive?
Comments