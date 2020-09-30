Portland Arts Venues Running Out Of Money
PORTLAND, Ore.–While New York City has canceled performances well into 2021 because of COVID-19, Portland is not much better off. Robyn Williams Executive Director for the Portland Five Centers for The Performing Arts comments the organization will run out of money by April 2021 if buildings can’t reopen. Governor Kate Brown has indicated that these kinds of venues should not be open to the public until a vaccine is available.
Operating funds are pretty much at zero right now. Performance locations should they reopen with Coronavirus rules in place could only seat one quarter of the public. “It would not be worth reopening under those circumstances,” remarks Williams. Another thing that always helps the Arts is hotel stays. These days hotels have very few guests . The Metro Council will review Performing Arts funding on Monday October 5th.