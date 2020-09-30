      Weather Alert

Portland Arts Venues Running Out Of Money

Sep 30, 2020 @ 10:15am

PORTLAND, Ore.–While New York City has canceled performances well into 2021 because of COVID-19, Portland is not much better off. Robyn Williams Executive Director for the Portland Five Centers for The Performing Arts comments the organization will run out of money by  April 2021 if buildings can’t reopen.  Governor Kate Brown has indicated that these kinds of venues should not be open to the public until a vaccine is available.

Operating funds are pretty much at zero  right now.  Performance locations should they reopen with Coronavirus rules in place could only seat one quarter of the public.  “It would not be worth reopening under those circumstances,” remarks Williams. Another thing that always helps the Arts is hotel stays.  These days hotels have very few guests .  The Metro Council will review Performing Arts funding on Monday October 5th.

TAGS
April cash Covid-19 music no performances theater tickets
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro