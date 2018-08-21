Portland Archbishop Speaks About “Predator Priests”
Portland, Ore. — The Archbishop of Portland says he is, “shocked, angered, and discouraged” by recent revelations about predator priests in the U.S.

Archbishop Alexander K. Sample published an open letter on the Portland Archdiocese web page today.

In the letter, he says the Catholic church needs to make things right with victims and, “hold accountable” those who have caused “unspeakable harm.”

Archbishop Sample says he wants outside investigators to look into any allegations of abuse in the church.

He adds that the Vatican should also crack down on bishops who cover up abuse.

Archbishop Sample calls this latest scandal, “a crisis of faith” and asked for people to pray over it and recommit themselves.

