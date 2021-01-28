Portland and Beaverton Schools Announce New Plans
Courtesy: MGN
Portland and Beaverton Public Schools are releasing their new timelines for when children can go back to class.
Portland Public Schools are rolling out limited in-person instruction at 19 schools by February 8th, eventually including all schools by March 1st. Much of the plan hinges on vaccinations of teachers. Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero says, “We expect to complete vaccinations for this key group by the end of February.”
Based on a decision made Wednesday, on February 22nd, Beaverton Schools will offer limited in-person instruction to some struggling groups, pre-K through second graders April 5th, and third through fifth graders the following weeks, for about two hours a day, four days a week.