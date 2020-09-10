Portland Almost Became A Disaster Movie
By Cooper Banks
History keeps entering our lives in such shocking ways this year. 2020 was already unprecedented, but these wildfires are just nuts. I’ve never lived through anything like it in my life.
Apparently, neither have many (if any) Oregonians.
As I look out the window of PacWest Center here in downtown Portland, the sky is nothing but a haze of smoke and toxic fumes. I can even smell smoke inside my office building.
Naturally, it’s nothing compared to what so many wildfire survivors in the Pacific Northwest are going through right now.
Thousands have been evacuated, unsure of the future. Thousands more have lost their homes entirely. I’m told there are likely dozens of people (perhaps hundreds) who are dead, their bodies not yet found.
But I had a rather sobering conversation with a forecaster at the National Weather Service office here in Portland today. He says the Portland metro got lucky with the weather.
He said if those strong east winds would have continued blowing for another 24 hours (into and through Thursday), parts of the southeastern Portland metro would likely have been evacuated and he said portions of it would likely have been on fire as well.
It’s a wild thing to even consider how close Portland came to becoming a full-fledged disaster movie, but apparently — it was that close.
Now, we’ll all be living with the lingering smoke for days, perhaps weeks as the fires continue burning. I suppose it’s better than the alternative.