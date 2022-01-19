Portland Airport Is On The FAA List To Watch Related To 5G

WASHINGTON, DC– There’s a new safety buffer announced Tuesday around airports in the 5G deployment further expanded the number of airports available to planes with previously cleared altimeters to perform low-visibility landings. Another three altimeters were cleared today. Flights at some airports may still be affected. The FAA is continuing to work with manufacturers to understand how radar altimeter data is used in other flight control systems. passengers should check with their airlines for the latest flight schedules.
Airplane models with one of the five cleared altimeters include some Boeing 717, 737, 747,757, 767, 777, MD10/11 and Airbus A300, A310, A319, A320, A340, A350 and A380 Models. The airport list can be found here http://www.faa.gov/5g. Portland International Airport is on the list.