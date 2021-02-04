Portland 5 Receives 1.6 Million To Operate Through The Pandemic
PORTLAND, Ore– The City of Portland and METRO have sent 1.6 million dollars for the continued operation of the Portland 5. Executive Director Robyn Williams says, “This is such a relief. It’s the first time I’ve seen the staff this happy for a really long time.” The money will be used to maintain the Keller Auditorium, Arelene Schnitzer Concert Hall, the Newmark, Winningstad theaters in the Antoinette Hatfield Hall.
Williams remarks acts and performances are being booked for Fall of 2021 into Winter of 2022. There are a few things earmarked for later this Spring, but again everything is pandemic dependent. A schedule of events is listed at Portland5.org.