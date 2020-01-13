Port of Olympia Settles Lawsuit For Over $1 Million
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Port of Olympia has agreed to pay more than $1.3 million to settle a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act at the port’s marine terminal.
The Olympian reported the port and Waste Action Project of Covington settled the 2017 lawsuit that claimed the port was discharging polluted storm water into Budd Inlet.
The agreement also lays out corrective action including installation of a curb to prevent storm water discharge at the marine terminal and restrictions related to loading logs.
The port commission voted unanimously to approve the settlement last week.