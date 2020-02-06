Port of Astoria Moves Ahead With Plan To Fix Sinking Docks
Railroad tracks on pier in old industrial area of Astoria OR and bridge over Columbia River to Washington state
ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) – The Port of Astoria has secured the state’s conditional approval for a plan that would provide more than $20 million to fix sinking docks that are critical to the seafood industry.
The strategic business plan must be approved by the state before Business Oregon will offer any more financing.
Business Oregon has already provided nearly $20 million since 2001.
Seafood processors at the port employ hundreds of workers each summer, but critical repairs are needed.
The warehouses are slowly sinking because of a failing seawall where fishermen deliver their catch and a causeway substructure is so rotten it’s been closed to all traffic.