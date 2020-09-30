Porltand Fines Contractor For Allegedly Creating “Front Company”
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The City of Portland says it will fine the owners of a painting contractor $20,000 for allegedly creating a “front company” in order to qualify as a woman-owned business.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the city is accusing Portland Coatings of receiving over $1 million in contracts while falsely claiming to be owned by a woman.
Portland began investigating Terezia Nyland and her husband, Michael, in 2017 after an unspecified tip.
The Nylands’ lawyer said Tuesday they plan to challenge the city’s findings and that Terezia Nyland is, and has always been, Portland Coatings’ majority shareholder and chief executive.