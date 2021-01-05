      Breaking News
Porch Pirate Wanted In Woodburn

Jan 5, 2021 @ 11:45am

WOODBURN, Ore. — The man seen on this video is wanted for stealing two packages off the front porch of a home on Monday afternoon.

The victim’s video camera was recording as the thief riding a bicycle pedaled up to the porch in the 1100 block of Hardcastle Avenue around 4:00pm, lifted the top two packages of a stack on the doorstep and rode off towards Legion Park where an empty package was found.

He’s said to be between 20 and 30-years-old, 5’4″-5’6″ with a thin build wearing a dark brown jacket, black jeans and riding a black BMX style bicycle.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Woodburn Police at (503) 982-2345.

TAGS
Package Theft porch pirate theft thief Woodburn
