Porch Pirate Wanted In Woodburn
WOODBURN, Ore. — The man seen on this video is wanted for stealing two packages off the front porch of a home on Monday afternoon.
The victim’s video camera was recording as the thief riding a bicycle pedaled up to the porch in the 1100 block of Hardcastle Avenue around 4:00pm, lifted the top two packages of a stack on the doorstep and rode off towards Legion Park where an empty package was found.
He’s said to be between 20 and 30-years-old, 5’4″-5’6″ with a thin build wearing a dark brown jacket, black jeans and riding a black BMX style bicycle.
Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Woodburn Police at (503) 982-2345.