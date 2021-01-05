Popular Wizard World Convention Postponed In Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. – A big bummer Tuesday for fans of Wizard World.
The comic, gaming and pop culture convention scheduled for later this month in Portland has been postponed until next January.
All tickets sold this year will be honored in 2022.
Here’s more from the convention:
Wizard World Postpones New Orleans, Philadelphia, Portland Events
New Dates For NOLA (Jan. 7-9, 2022), Phila (Nov. 12-14, 2021, Portland (Jan. 28-30, 2022); All Tickets To Be Honored On Rescheduled Dates
LOS ANGELES, January 5, 2021 – Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) today announced that its New Orleans (scheduled January 8-10), Philadelphia (Jan. 15-17) and Portland (Jan. 29-31) events have been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions and in continued accordance with federal, state and local guidelines.
The new dates are as follows:
· Wizard World New Orleans, January 7-9, 2022 (Ernest N. Morial Convention Center)
· Wizard World Philadelphia, November 12-14, 2021(Greater Philadelphia Expo Center)
· Wizard World Portland, January 28-30, 2022 (Oregon Convention Center)
The safety of our vendors, guests, and attendees continues to be a priority. Notices on the status of additional scheduled Wizard World events will be issued as they become available.
Fans who purchased general admission and/or VIP tickets for the original dates may use those for the rescheduled dates when they are announced. Artists, exhibitors and others associated with the event can expect communication from Wizard Brands soon regarding the new dates.
Wizard Brands continues to produce Wizard World Virtual Experiences, in which celebrities from favorite TV shows, film franchises and more conduct group video Q&As, available on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube. Wizard Brands has conducted more than 175 of these free sessions to date, which have been expanded to include artists, authors, cosplayers, trivia, karaoke and other elements of the Wizard World event experience. The schedule of upcoming sessions is available at www.wizardworldvirtual.com.